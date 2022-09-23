Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center revenue came in over budget in August.
Total operating revenue for the month at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center was $81,937,003, which was over budget, Vice President of Finance Leslie Fagerberg reported Tuesday at the Salida Hospital District board meeting.
Total operating expenses came to $72,548,971, leaving a net profit of $8,428,726 for the month, which exceeded budget expectations by about $400,000.
Fagerberg also gave a presentation on the hospital discounted care program.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko told the board the candidate slated to take the place of retiring radiologist Dr. Daniel Wardrop has reconsidered.
Morasko said the search is on to find temporary coverage after Wardrop’s retirement date of Oct. 15 and to recruit a permanent replacement as well as establish teleradiology final read services for nights, weekends, holidays and times when the on-site radiologist is not available during the day.
He also said Saguache County has received a grant that will enable the remodel of the outside and parts of the inside of the Saguache Health Center, which is operated by the Salida Hospital District.
During committee reports, board President Jeff Post said work on the Buena Vista Health Center is complete except for some signage.
Post also said the new steam boiler has been installed in the hospital.
The pharmacy remodel is moving forward with applications for permits and plans.
Post said due to new regulations the oxygen storage at the hospital will need to be relocated.
Lezlie Burkley of the HRRMC Foundation said the HRRMC Auxialiary recently approved more than $10,000 for equipment for the hospital and the Buena Vista Health Center.
