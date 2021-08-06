by Douglas P. Marsh
Times reporter
The Buena Vista Board of Trustees is accepting letters of interest from town residents seeking to be appointed to the vacancy caused by resignation of Trustee Amy Eckstein on July 14.
Eckstein submitted a resignation letter to the board that was also posted to her candidate page on Facebook.
“Like many – if not all – of you, I was pushed beyond what I thought were my limits as a public servant, mother and business owner during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud and thankful to have come this far, but in looking down the road I realized the time had come to step back and reassess my priorities and to enjoy this special place,” Eckstein said.
The board’s request for letters of interest notes that people seeking to be on the board should be aware of both the requirements and expectations.
To be on the board, a person must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter, a primary resident in town for at least a year prior to appointment and must maintain residency throughout his or her term in office.
Trustees are expected to review policy and agenda packets and attend meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, typically arriving at 6:45 p.m. but sometimes earlier for work sessions.
Other meetings are occasionally held for working group or focus group meetings and workshops.
Trustees are also expected to attend community events and interact with constituents via emails, phone calls, meeting residents for coffee and attending special meetings called by residents.
Trustees receive $250 per month according to town ordinance.
This appointment is to last until the next regular election on April 5, 2022.
Letters of interest must be received by Paula Barnett, town clerk, by 5 p.m. Aug. 18.
Letters can be submitted in person at Town Hall, 210 E. Main St., by email to bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov or by U.S. mail to P.O. Box 2002, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
The board of trustees will make the appointment to fill the vacancy at their regular meeting Aug. 24, after receiving presentations from the candidates that evening.
For questions or additional information, call Barnett at 719-581-1017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.