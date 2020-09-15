Salidan Harper Powell will perform in the Tabletop Concerts series, benefitting different causes with the virtual shows.
Powell teamed with up with her friend, Emma Kieran Schaefer, to put on the series.
“We designed Tabletop Concerts with the idea of bringing musicians together to share music while focusing on an important cause each month,” Powell said in a press release.
The first concert is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“Emma and I will exchange songs in support of the White River National Forest Restoration Fund,” Powell said.
People can register to attend Wednesday’s show at facebook.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1384d8fb92c500d20b4f4bd59&id=4c557bd6b2&e=836d6eb13e
People can also follow the concert series on instagram.com/tabletopconcerts/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.