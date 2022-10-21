Absolute Bikes has local kids covered

Compared to 20 years ago, a significantly larger number of Salidans wear bike helmets, Shawn Gillis of Absolute Bikes said Tuesday during the Ride Right Cycle Safe program at Longfellow Elementary School.
Absolute Bikes provides bicycle helmets to fourth-grade students as part of the program, which is in its 15th year. Other sponsors included Monarch Community Outreach, Su Casa Furniture and Diesslin Structures.
Salida Police Department and Salida Fire Department helped with the event by giving road safety lessons to the kids.
The fourth-graders were split into two groups of about 24-25 kids. One group received new helmets from Absolute Bikes and were shown how to properly wear them, while the other group learned road safety. After both sessions wrapped up, the groups switched. When all of the children had their own helmets and knowledge of bicycle safety, they rode on an obstacle course and simulated intersection.
“Most people around here wear helmets,” Gillis said. He estimated that two-thirds of Salida kids wear helmets when riding bikes, “but we can always do better.”
Gillis said bike helmets weren’t available until he was in high school or college. When they first became available, they were like ugly igloos on your head, he said. Thankfully, the ones today, particularly those supplied by Absolute Bikes, are much nicer, Gillis said.
The most important lesson, according to Lance Cliff of the Salida Police Department, was teaching the kids to stop at stop signs and get the attention of drivers who might also be stopped, so they can signal to drivers which way they will turn.
“Nobody had to tell me to wear a helmet,” Cliff said. “I had a few non-car-related bike accidents in my mid-20s that prompted me to wear them.” He added that if his school had had the same program as Longfellow’s, he would have worn a helmet much sooner.
Fourth-grader Jake Hillegas, 9, said he didn’t wear a helmet when biking before, but will now. “I don’t wanna get hurt, and I like this thing,” he said with a grin.
