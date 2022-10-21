Absolute Bikes has local kids covered

Jessica Downing, right, adjusts a new helmet from Absolute Bikes on fourth-grader Lauren Veltri, 9, as part of the Ride Right Cycle Safe program Tuesday at Longfellow Elementary School. Lauren said she likes her new helmet because it looks cool and shiny.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

Compared to 20 years ago, a significantly larger number of Salidans wear bike helmets, Shawn Gillis of Absolute Bikes said Tuesday during the Ride Right Cycle Safe program at Longfellow Elementary School.

Absolute Bikes provides bicycle helmets to fourth-grade students as part of the program, which is in its 15th year. Other sponsors included Monarch Community Outreach, Su Casa Furniture and Diesslin Structures.

