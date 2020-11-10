Chaffee County Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and 34 cases reported in the last seven days.
Monday 3,301 new cases were reported statewide, bringing Colorado’s pandemic total to 135,537.
The state’s current seven-day positivity rate stands at 11.74, its highest level yet.
The age ranges of the cases identified during the last week include:
Younger than 18 2
18-29 2
30-39 4
40-49 4
50-59 11
60-69 6
70 and older 3
Two additional cases were not identified in the current data set.
During the last two weeks Buena Vista Correctional Complex has reported 15 cases among inmates, for a total of 231 since the pandemic began.
Those cases and the most recent community cases bring the county total pandemic case count in Chaffee County to 489.
In response to the increase in cases across the state, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that most state employees will be working remotely until the end of November, as an additional way to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
CCPH stated in a press release their office will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day which means this week the usual Wednesday clinic in Buena Vista will not be held.
Testing will be available from 10:30 a.m.-noon today, Thursday and Fridays at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St in the C Street parking lot.
Testing is by appointment only. To be screened and/or scheduled for an appointment call 719-539-4510.
Currently test results are being returned within 48-72 hours.
As the holiday season approaches Chaffee County Public Health is asking residents to consider some precautions to keep COVID-19 at bay.
• Social interaction with only your household.
• Keeping your distance whenever possible.
• Wearing a mask when around your loved ones.
The number of cases of the virus across the state continues to rise.
