The Salida Hospital District board of directors will hear a report on the Hospital Discounted Care Program from Lesley Fagerberg, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice president of finance, at its meeting at noon today.
Standard reports will include a medical staff report from Dr. Joshua Visitacion, chief of staff, a financial report from Fagerberg and CEO and administrative reports from HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko.
