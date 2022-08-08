A rainstorm brought more than 2 inches of precipitation in less than an hour to the Poncha Springs area Thursday evening and caused flooding of several local businesses and other damage.
The storm precipitation was measured by a rain gauge in Poncha Springs.
Measurements provided by Terry McEnany of Providence Infrastructure Consultants show the storm began about 7:25 p.m. and lasted until 8:10 p.m., leaving 2.01 inches in its wake.
Another measurement taken farther west showed 3 inches in an hour.
The heavy rain caused flooding at the new Colorado Outpost building, home of Western Recreation Industries, 10955 CR 128.
The parking lot at the building was inundated by about 8½ inches of water, and the building itself ended up with about 3 inches inside.
Morgan Love, daughter of co-owner Brad Love, said Tim Heikes of Sonny’s Food Truck called about 8 p.m. Thursday to let the family know their parking lot was flooded.
Heikes had been driving past and noticed the high water.
Love said they were lucky that family and friends rushed over to the building, which opened only a month ago, to mitigate the damage.
She said people brought their shop vacuums, and at one point about 20 people were on the floor trying to get rid of excess water in the store.
Love said among the many helpers were the Fontana family, who brought their Rug Doctors and big fans from Ace Hardware to help dry the carpet; Chris Tracy and Diamond Redfeather of Currents, who are in the process of opening a new restaurant at the building and helped until midnight; and employees of Diesslin Structures Inc.
Many other individuals came to lend a hand to ensure the store could open Friday morning.
Love’s brother, Trevor Love, slept at the building all night so the fans and open doors could dry out the carpet.
With that community help, the business was open as usual Friday morning in time for a live radio event at the store to give away Seven Peaks tickets.
Other businesses also were hit by flood waters.
Mountain Sports Haus, 10240 U.S. 50, and next-door neighbor Poncha Pub, 10238 U.S. 50, both had flood damage.
The water entered Mountain Sports Haus through the back door and flooded part of the ski rental area, leaving behind a soggy carpet.
At Poncha Pub a newly completed sand area for picnic tables in the pub’s backyard was completely washed away by heavy rain and flood waters.
Poncha Springs Town Administrator Brian Berger said both playgrounds at Chipeta and Hoover Ranch parks had to be closed because of the amount of mulch that was washed away by high water.
That mulch must be replaced for safety reasons before the playgrounds are usable.
Overall, Berger said new construction in Poncha Springs didn’t suffer any damage.
Despite the quantity, Berger said the water had gone where it should in those new developments.
A check of the cfs levels at Wellsville, downstream from Poncha Springs, revealed a sharp rise in the Arkansas River flow following the heavy rain, rising from 699 cubic feet per second at 9 p.m. to 1,080 cfs at 11 p.m. and back down to about 700 cfs by midnight.
“While heavy rains of this sort are unusual in the Poncha Springs area, they are not unheard of, especially during monsoon season,” meteorologist Michael Garberoglil of the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.