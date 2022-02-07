Chaffee County commissioners recently approved plans for a new subdivision northwest of Buena Vista at CRs 340 and 361.
The Elk Run Conservation subdivision will create 29 4-acre lots and a large conservation reserve from 393 acres.
The commissioners unanimously approved the request at a meeting on Dec. 7.
The application states the project will be done in two phases, the first to develop access roads and utility construction and the second for final lot line and building envelope specifications.
“We’ve got subcontractors lined up as far as road construction. We’re doing all our due diligence right now as far as agency reporting, engineering and surveying – that’s all in process as we speak,” said developer Bruce Kramer.
Physical work on the new neighborhood could start as soon as late April, pending more approvals, Kramer said.
“We’re really excited about the project,” he said. “We could have fit many more lots in there, but we’ve really minimized the density. We think the area it’s in warrants a lighter density.”
Kramer said he and his development partner, Todd Sparks, have lived in the area for more than 35 years.
“We know the area well and respect the characteristics of this particular area,” he said.
He explained their vision.
“A couple of the characteristics about it – you’ll see very little from County Roads 340 & 361 because we are dedicating 71 acres to open space,” he said. “So it’ll have very limited visual negative impact.”
He said several corridors will be included in the layout for elk to pass through.
“We look forward to seeing this project come to fruition,” he said.
