Longfellow event earns $3,000

Longfellow Elementary School received a surge of support from the inaugural Mountain Lion 5K and Fun Run fundraiser Saturday, hosted by the Longfellow Parents Association
Nicole Oubre, president of the association, said the event raised about $3,000, meeting its goal.
Asher Wilcox won the race in the kindergarten through fifth grade boys’ division, and Vivianne Brown won the girls’ division.
Carmon Popler, who placed first among adult women in the 5K, said she came out to support the school, running with her 4-year-old, Caddis, in a stroller.
“It’s a long race for some of these kids, and I know they’ve been trying hard. I’m looking forward to seeing them accomplish their goals,” she said before the race.
Kenny Wilcox won the adult men’s category.
Others, such as Salida High School sophomore Ryan Osness, just came out for a jog, he said before the race, “but I might get competitive and start sprinting.” That likely was the case as Osness won the category for teen boys, and his running buddy, senior Quinn Smith, won the teen girls category.
The 5K began at Eighth and J streets and went up the Monarch Spur Trail and back. The Fun Run consisted of a few laps around the elementary school campus. Both were untimed and the Fun Run had no official winners.
The first to return from the Fun Run was 7-year-old Paige Foyle-Storey. “I’m happy I won first place,” she said, and plans on running more. Paige participated in Longfellow’s running club, mom Jennie Foyle said, “so she’s been practicing a bit.”
The event, coordinated by Renee and Anthony Duricy, was free for Longfellow Elementary students and fifth-graders. Oubre said about 300 people attended.
An after-party took place on the school lawn with a DJ, snacks, water and prize drawings. Food was donated by Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 7,000 feet Running Company, Walmart and Safeway, along with other donations made by parents.
