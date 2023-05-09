Longfellow event earns $3,000

Runners take off on a fundraising 5K Saturday at Longfellow Elementary School. Nicole Oubre, president of the Longfellow Parents Association, estimated the fundraiser reached its $3,000 goal.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Longfellow Elementary School received a surge of support from the inaugural Mountain Lion 5K and Fun Run fundraiser Saturday, hosted by the Longfellow Parents Association

Nicole Oubre, president of the association, said the event raised about $3,000, meeting its goal. 

