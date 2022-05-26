The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and law enforcement agencies statewide are putting a heavy focus on seat belts with increased enforcement through June 5.
This is the longest heightened seat belt enforcement period of the year, according to a CDOT press release.
The enforcement comes as fatalities on Colorado roads are the highest they’ve been in nearly two decades. Last year, 232 people killed in traffic crashes were not wearing a seat belt. On average more than 150 traffic fatalities occur on Colorado roads during summer months, more than any other time of year.
“We hear a lot of excuses when it comes to why people don’t wear seatbelts, but I have one reason to buckle up that beats all of them,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Seat belts have been proven to save lives. There are a lot of factors out of your control when driving – but this isn’t one of them. Choose to buckle up every time.”
According to the recent Colorado Statewide Seat Belt Survey, Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 86 percent, which is below the national average of 90 percent.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50 percent. Without a seat belt fastened, people can be ejected from a vehicle and killed. The Click It or Ticket campaign encourages people to buckle up to avoid a citation but, more importantly, get home safely to their loved ones.
“Last year was a deadly and tragic year on Colorado roads. As a state, we have to do better,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “These enforcement periods are designed to keep drivers and passengers safe, but ultimately, it’s up to you to protect yourself – and we really hope you do.”
Fines for not buckling up in Colorado start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.
Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, and 46 percent of car seats are being used incorrectly. Parents and caregivers can learn more about Colorado child passenger safety laws, recommendations and recalls at CarSeatsColorado.com.
Colorado’s seat belt laws
Adults: Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.
Teens: Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing law requires all drivers younger than 18 and their passengers, regardless of their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.
Children: Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child younger than age 16 in the vehicle.
