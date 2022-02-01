by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Cindy Williams will present the annual report for Chaffee Common Ground to Chaffee County commissioners during their meeting starting at 9 a.m. today.
Commissioners also will consider the resolution for the Ogden major subdivision preliminary and final plat.
Resolution 2022-08 approving the McFarland heritage water subdivision exemption will also be considered.
Commissioners will consider the Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption requested by Warren C. Tomkiewicz III and Karen A. Fortier.
The request is to subdivide 19.88 acres at 9540 W. U.S. 50 into two lots of 11.25 and 8.63 acres. The property has a shared well and the new lot will have augmentation or connection to Poncha Springs central water.
An on-site wastewater treatment system will serve the new lot and access will be an existing shared driveway, in accordance with an existing roadway easement.
At 10 a.m. the commissioners will consider reduction or waiver of fees for resubmission of the Cogan Farms agricultural subdivision exemption, which was approved in June 2020 and withdrawn by the applicant in July 2020.
In other business commissioners will consider:
• A Chaffee Kindness in Action proclamation.
• The South Fairgrounds Property Lease.
• Chaffee County Route 397 Bridge Replacement: Union Pacific license agreements.
• Bid selection for Methodist Front Phase 2.
• 11:10 a.m.: concurrence letter for Wrights Lake.
• 11:20 a.m.: county COVID policies for board and committee meetings.
• 11:40 a.m.: resolutions to fill vacancies and appoint board members for the Airport Board, Board of Adjustment and Visitors Bureau.
Under the consent agenda commissioners will consider:
• Acknowledging the county veterans service officer’s monthly report and certification of pay.
• Approval of a liquor license renewal for Independent Whitewater Drift In.
• Approval of resolutions to fill board vacancies as recommended and approved Jan. 18 for Common Ground, Fair Board, Heritage Board, Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Right to Ranch and Transportation Advisory Board.
The meeting will be at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
To participate virtually, visit https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
