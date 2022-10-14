Salida voters will be asked to consider two questions on the Nov. 8 ballot put forward by Salida City Council, 2A and 2B, which address increasing taxes on short-term rentals to raise money to be used to promote affordable housing efforts within the city.
Ballot issue 2A, the “Annual Occupational Lodging Tax for short-term rentals,” states: “Commencing on January 1, 2024, shall the city of Salida’s taxes be increased by an estimated $275,000.00 annually (first full fiscal year increase) and by whatever additional amounts are raised annually thereafter through the adoption of an annual occupational license tax of $1,000.00 on short-term rental business license holders, and shall the proceeds of such tax, together with investment earnings thereon, be used primarily to promote affordable housing efforts in the city, and shall the city be authorized to collect and spend such revenue as a voter-approved revenue change, notwithstanding any revenue or expenditure limitation contained in Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution?”
While current licenses cost $500 for a new license and $270 for a renewal, Mayor Dan Shore said the $1,000 will apply to all licenses, every year.
“Part of the challenge by a statutory city is what we can and can’t do in situations like these,” Shore said. “We tried to find a way we could do this as fairly as possible, some way to help out people renting out their primary residency, but we don’t have a way to do this as long as we are a statutory city. We decided it was better to do this now, and if we become a home-rule city in the future, we can go back and change it.”
Shore said that overall though, these tax increases are about raising money for affordable housing.
Leeta Bristow of Salida said she is against it as a private citizen, because she thinks it has too big an impact on the lives of those in Salida who try to rent their homes just to continue to live here.
“I work multiple jobs and try and be creative just to make ends meet,” Bristow said. “Before they were licensed, I tried to rent my home out on AirBnB, and I got maybe a dozen people in a year. I also spent seven years renting long-term, but my house kept getting trashed. I thought about trying short-term rental, but there are no openings in my neighborhood.
“I don’t know anything about corporate owners, or people who don’t live here renting houses, but even if I could, if this passed there is no way I could afford it. For the private owners like me, it’s just too expensive.”
Ballot issue 2B, the “Nightly occupational lodging tax for short-term rentals,” states: “Commencing on January 1, 2023, shall the city of Salida’s taxes be increased by $525,000 annually (first full fiscal year increase) and by whatever additional amounts are raised annually thereafter by increasing the occupational lodging tax on the business of leasing or renting short-term rental units from $4.82 to $15 per might, per bedroom, and shall all the proceeds of such tax, together with investment earnings thereon, be used to promote affordable housing within the city, and shall the city be authorized to collect and spend such revenues as a voter-approved revenue change, notwithstanding any revenue or expenditure limitation contained in Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution?”
Shore said that in the case of 2B, one of the items the council considered was that of fairness. Shore said there was a lot of talk about how the present tax structure isn’t fair to hotels and motels, compared to short-term rentals, so increasing the tax for STRs by more than three times the amount will help that problem.
