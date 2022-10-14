Salida voters will be asked to consider two questions on the Nov. 8 ballot put forward by Salida City Council, 2A and 2B, which address increasing taxes on short-term rentals to raise money to be used to promote affordable housing efforts within the city.

Ballot issue 2A, the “Annual Occupational Lodging Tax for short-term rentals,” states: “Commencing on January 1, 2024, shall the city of Salida’s taxes be increased by an estimated $275,000.00 annually (first full fiscal year increase) and by whatever additional amounts are raised annually thereafter through the adoption of an annual occupational license tax of $1,000.00 on short-term rental business license holders, and shall the proceeds of such tax, together with investment earnings thereon, be used primarily to promote affordable housing efforts in the city, and shall the city be authorized to collect and spend such revenue as a voter-approved revenue change, notwithstanding any revenue or expenditure limitation contained in Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution?”

