Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved adoption of text amendments for right-of-way vacation, special event permit, site plan review and special event facility sections of the land use code amendments during their Tuesday meeting.
A special meeting to continue consideration of other sections of the land use code, including accessory dwelling units and short-term rentals, was scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 28, possibly stretching into a Sept. 29 session beginning at noon.
In other business commissioners:
• Approved a special event liquor license for Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.
• Approved a request from Taylor Boone and Kaelen Peuser to subdivide Tract 1-R of the Hall boundary line adjustment of 4.98 acres into two lots of 2.524 acres at 10180 CR 190.
• Voted to deny participation in the Family Medical Leave Insurance program.
• Voted unanimously to continue the public hearing for the Alpine West planned development at 15750 CR 306, Buena Vista.
• Canceled their Sept. 20 regular meeting in Buena Vista.
• Approved a Chaffee County Housing trust request for American Rescue Plan Act funds for development of an affordable housing project at the M and Third streets site.
• Held two back-to-back executive sessions to receive legal advice regarding potential land use litigation matters and to discuss real estate matters.
