Valley View School on CR 140, received a financial boost toward its preservation and rehabilitation in the form of a $199,000 History Colorado’s State Historic Fund Grant.
The money will be used to help complete the final phase of work needed to make the historic schoolhouse a place for learning again.
Salida Parks Open Space and Trails (SPOT), began working on the building in 2015 based on a previously completed building assessment in 2003 when it was registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
The previous phase of work addressed critical items such as roof replacement and chimney rehabilitation a press release stated.
The 1903 school building was donated by Salida School District to the county in May 2019, which allowed SPOT to move forward with grant applications to History Colorado’s State Historic Fund and Department of Local Affairs (DOLA).
Katy Grether, secretary of SPOT, said they are still working on raising the matching funds for the grant, but the State Historic Fund gave them the amount they asked for.
The grant will help allow for the repairing and replacing of the historic clapboard siding and original windows, doors, and trim, repointing of the foundation, and replacing the non-historic front stoop with an appropriate ADA-compliant ramp.
Grether said the front room of the building is “remarkably intact” and will be kept as a historical area, while more modern fixtures such as offices, restrooms and a kitchenette will be incorporated into the more modern 1930s era addition in the back.
Once the rehabilitation is completed, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) plans to use the classroom space for environmental education courses and it will be their new headquarters for their youth program.
