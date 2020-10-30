Impaired drivers beware, the Colorado State Patrol and Department of Transportation are on heightened alert during the Halloween weekend.
Along with local law enforcement agencies, both entities aim to keep Colorado’s roads and highways safe.
State Patrol urged people Wednesday to celebrate responsibly and with COVID-19 guidelines in mind.
“If consuming alcohol is a part of your Halloween plan this coming weekend, expand your plan to include a designated sober driver or plan not to drive. Decide that drinking and driving is not an option,” Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol, said.
“As holiday celebrations often lead to an increase of impaired drivers, our plan includes increasing our presence and enforcement activities on Colorado roadways.”
This year 461 statewide passenger vehicle fatalities have occurred between Jan. 1 through Oct. 7. Of those 148 were due to impairment, that’s 32 percent.
Officials want to keep that number where it’s at.
Statewide, 86 agencies plan to participate in this year’s Halloween DUI enforcement.
Last year the five day Halloween weekend enforcement period included 96 agencies, making 250 total arrests.
“Every one of us has a personal responsibility to be safe and accountable,” Darrell Lingk, CDOT director of the Office of Transportation, said.
“That includes abiding by COVID-19 guidelines and never driving impaired. Impaired driving is one of the biggest threats to the safety of our transportation network, and CDOT is working with law enforcement partners across the state to remove this threat from Colorado roads this Halloween weekend.”
Most DUI citations issued by Colorado law enforcement are on the weekend between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, and again from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
All motorists need to remember that they can be arrested for impaired driving if their blood-alcohol content is at any level above zero, even if it’s below the legal limit of .08 percent for DUI or .05 percent for DWAI.
Personal breathalyzers can keep drivers safe by informing them of their blood alcohol content and how long to wait until they are sober. Currently Colorado residents can purchase a personal breathalyzer through BACtrack for 20 percent off by going to codot.bactrack.com. The offer expires Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.