Trinity Gallup wins post level for Voice of Democracy

High school senior Trinity Gallup was the post-level winner for the Veterans of Foreign Wars “Voice of Democracy” essay contest.
Her essay went on to district level competition and garnered third-place honors.
Angel of Shavano VFW Post No. 3820 Cmdr. Jerry Cunningham and Glenn Mallory, post adjutant and quartermaster, presented the first-place award to Gallup Friday at a brief ceremony at Salida Regional Library.
Gallup’s mother, Nikki Hopkins, also attended the ceremony.
Cunningham said Gallup is the first home-schooled student to win the contest at the post level.
Gallup attends the Astravo Online Academy, Hopkins said.
She said she became aware of the essay contest through Cunningham. She found out more about the contest and submitted her essay.
In addition to the award for first place at the post level, Gallup received a check for $250, which she said she will put away toward her post-high school education.
She intends to attend cosmetology school in Colorado Springs next year.
Cunningham said about 2.1 million students participate each year in the Voice of Democracy contest, open to ninth- through 12th-grade students.
At the district level competition is among about six high schools.
District winners go on to state competition, where they compete for a $1,000 prize.
State winners move on to national competition and a chance to win a $30,000 scholarship along with a trip to Washington, D.C., and Gettysburg, Cunningham said.
Gallup said of her win, “I feel good and very appreciated. It makes me feel like I can do good.”
Why Is the Veteran Important?
by Trinity L. Gallup
A veteran is defined as someone who has served or is actively serving in the military. My definition of a veteran is a person who has risked their life for people like myself to live theirs freely. Currently the military services include: Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and Space Force.
Veterans have shown a tremendous amount of courage and bravery by having everyone in the country under the understanding that they are willing to risk their lives for the rest of us to live ours. Veterans are honored for their bravery and courageousness while on and off duty. They fight for what is right. They deserve every bit of respect and honor possible.
Without veterans we wouldn’t have the kinds of freedoms we have today. Such as having the freedom of waking up every morning not being in fear of having foreign countries attacking us, having the resources available whenever we need them and knowing that the country we live in is secure and protected.
While in service these men and women will be a part of some of the most horrific and traumatizing experiences. With that there is a high number of veterans who will end up with severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), disabilities, severe injuries, homelessness and many other mental and physical disorders/illnesses. These factors will not only affect that specific person but their family as well.
In my experience, as a child growing up with my father in the military that suffered from mental disorders, I got to experience all of those factors first hand. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, aggression and severe separation anxiety. Due to those reasons, growing up my brother and I never really got the opportunity to properly connect with our father. We were always on the outside looking in on everything. The person we knew and loved before the last deployment was not the same person who came back to me.
The reasons above are subsequently why I will always show respect and honor for how important veterans really are. People who have shared my same experience of ones like mine will know and understand how hard it truly is to see that loved one slowly vanish away. I only ask that people honor those who have lost themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.