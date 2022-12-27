Trinity Gallup wins post level for Voice of Democracy

Members of Angel of Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 present the first-place award at the post level to Trinity Gallup for the VFW Voice of Freedom essay contest. Gallup’s essay came in third at the district level. From left are post Cmdr. Jerry Cunningham, mom Nikki Hopkins, Gallup and Glenn Mallory, post adjutant and quartermaster.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

High school senior Trinity Gallup was the post-level winner for the Veterans of Foreign Wars “Voice of Democracy” essay contest.

Her essay went on to district level competition and garnered third-place honors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.