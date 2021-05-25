Dear Editor:
Some Republicans are crybabies and sore losers. Your “boy” Donald Trump lost the election, period. Deal with it, get over it and move on, for crying out loud.
If some people spent less time trying to live other people’s lives for them they’d have more time to live their own lives right.
Thomas A. Kaercher
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.