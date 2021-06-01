After suspects fired shots, wrecked a pickup truck and fled the area the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team has been activated and is conducting a large scale search.
At about 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, a Salida resident observed two male subjects loading lumber onto a trailer being pulled by a white full size truck.
While the unidentified person was observing, the two men got into the vehicle and left the scene.
The observer called for police response and then began following the subjects at a safe distance.
As officers with Salida Police Department were responding the truck left the city limits, traveling west to U.S. 285.
As Salida Police officers converged on the area, the unidentified person observed the passenger in the truck fire multiple rounds from a handgun outside the passenger side window.
Salida Police initiated pursuit of the vehicle near U.S. 285 and Chaffee County Road 140.
The pursuit traveled a short distance into the Eagle Moon Ranch subdivision where the vehicle crashed. Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson reported it is believed both suspects fled on foot.
The Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team consists of members of the Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Corrections, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Chaffee County Search and Rescue.
Johnson reported that after several hours of searching the event has been scaled back and suspects remain at large at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.