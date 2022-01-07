by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The pandemic total number of COVID-19 cases in Chaffee County rose to 2,614 as of 5 p.m. Thursday with the report of 18 new cases by Chaffee County Public Health.
With a combination of holiday contacts and the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the first week of January has seen 155 cases, which puts the county on track to equal or surpass November’s pandemic high of 434 cases unless the rate slows down.
The Omicron variant remains the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Colorado, with 100 percent of samples genome sequenced during the week of Dec. 26 showing the variant.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center currently reports three COVID-19 patients at the facility. Two of those were reported to be unvaccinated.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the county health department was awaiting results on 159 tests from Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Statewide, the pandemic total number of cases as of Thursday was 979,437, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported.
Of those, 10,758 resulted in deaths attributable to the virus.
Earlier in the week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its timeline for a third “booster” vaccination from six months to five months for those who received the Pfizer vaccination two-shot series.
The booster intervals of two months for those who received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccination and six months for the two-shot Moderna vaccination have not changed.
CDC is also recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Tuesday a booster for 12- to 15-year-olds. The CDC endorsed the decision Wednesday.
CDC now recommends that adolescents ages 12-17 receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine five months after their initial Pfizer two-shot series.
In a press release CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “This booster dose will provide optimized protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”
