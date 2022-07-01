A host of roadsters parked by Thonhoff Park Thursday may have roused some curiosity among the motor-minded.
BMW Z Series (“z” for zukunft, meaning future in German) car owners from as far away as Ohio and British Columbia lunched in Thonhoff Park following a drive from Snowmass to Salida Thursday for ZFest.
Jon Moorhead of Salida, president of the Z Series Car Club of America, said the week-long ZFest event is based in Snowmass this year.
Each day participants have made daily road trips to different parts of the state, including Independence Pass, McClure Pass, Colorado National Monument, Leadville and Salida.
Moorhead said the car club has been in existence since 1996. ZFest, an annual event held in different parts of the country, was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year’s Colorado route was the original plan for ZFest 2020.
Last year’s event was in Greenville, South Carolina.
Drivers had lunch in Thonhoff Park catered by Amicas Pizza and Microbrewery, rested and allowed car enthusiasts to check out their rides.
Kandi Mayo of Bucyrus, Ohio, and her partner, John Cremer, were part of the ZFest group.
Mayo said Cremer bought his Z Series BMW a few years ago and this is their second ZFest.
She said they have both been admiring the scenery on their drives from Snowmass and they were impressed by Salida.
“You have a beautiful town here,” she said.
