Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host a reception from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 to honor the artists whose work was featured in the hospital’s rotating art exhibits from 2020 through 2022.
The artist reception is open to the public and will be in the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Since HRRMC was not able to host receptions in 2020 and 2021, artists who exhibited during that time are being featured this year in addition to 2022 artists, a press release stated.
The reception will feature work from local artists Gene Diodato (1935-2013), Gail Franke, Leslie Jorgensen, Carolyn Nelson, Max Ruppeck and Adrienne Weber.
The reception will be catered by Kalamata Pit Catering, is open to the public and free of charge. RSVP to info@hrrmc.net to attend.
The hospital displays the work of regional artists as part of its mission to create a healing environment. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from art sales is donated to the HRRMC Foundation. For more information, call Allison Gergley at 719-530-2217.
