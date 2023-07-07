Community Health Improvement Plan at the board’s Monday work session.
The plan is based on data provided by the 2021 community health assessment, which identified major health concerns in the community.
Key areas of concern, according to the assessment in Chaffee County include housing, mental health, access to healthcare, environmental health and cost of living.
Commissioners will also hear a presentation on Places to Age programs from Dee Dubin. Places to Age is a non-profit group dedicated to bringing assisted living and memory care to Chaffee County.
Chaffee County currently has no facilities for assisted living or memory care, and those facing the need for such facilities must move out of the county to find them.
The group had identified three possible locations for such a facility within the county, on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus, the Treat land and South Arkansas land.
Ashley Valdez of Xcel Energy will give the commissioners an update of the energy company’s outages, hydroelectric facility and wildfire mitigation efforts scheduled for Aug. 7.
Other items to be discussed include:
• Emergency Medical Services updates from EMS director Josh Hadley, and related items.
• Resolutions regarding the replacement of a director of the Chaffee County Facilities Corporation.
• The Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway Corridor Management Plan update.
• A review of a Bureau of Land Management draft resource management plan and environmental impact statement for big game habitat conservation.
• A statewide internet portal authority grant application.
• The bipartisan infrastructure law/infrastructure investment and jobs act and related grant opportunities.
The meeting will be held in person at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave., or online athttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phone at 719-359-4580, meeting ID 109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.