Even Salida residents who have lived here for years may not be aware of a historic property just northeast of town off the Ute Trail that has been a working ranch for years and has only recently opened its gates to the locals.
Badger Creek Ranch is among many local businesses that have shifted their focus during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past six seasons, the ranch has been a guest ranch with 50 percent of the guests coming from Europe.
Current owners, Chrissy and Dave McFadden and Andrea Evers and her husband, Brian Aitken, bought the historic ranch in 2015. The women are sisters.
“The last year, because of COVID, our European guests were not able to travel to the U.S.” Chrissy said. “Because of COVID we’ve learned to diversify and offer more of an “open gate” policy, making the ranch available to locals and others who can come for a shorter stay and get a taste of ranch life. Guests can be involved in as much or as little activity on the ranch as they choose. The surprising thing is a lot of locals don’t even know we’re here.”
The ranch has existed since the late 1800s and was originally part of the bigger I.M. (Ira Mulock) ranch. It’s located on approximately 8,000 acres which includes leased Bureau of Land Management and state managed land with Badger Creek running through both the original I.M. Ranch and Badger Creek Ranch.
The ranch is teeming with local history dating back to the days when Ute Indians hunted on the land. The current owners are stewards of an ancient Buffalo Jump site and a location where one can see teepee circles from an ancient Ute settlement.
The land surrounding the ranch is primarily owned by local ranchers like the Everetts and the McMurrys who have worked it for generations.
“We also raise grass fed/grass finished beef and lamb, pasture raised poultry, pork and eggs. We use regenerative ranching practices to improve the health of the land and the Badger Creek watershed and Arkansas river watershed,” Andrea said.
The products of the land, the meat and poultry, are available in their online store at https://www.badgercreekranch.com/ and at the local farmers markets.
The Evers sisters are originally from California and moved east because of their father’s job. Chrissy spent most of her life working on farms and loves working with livestock.
“Agriculture is my passion,” she said. “Fortunately Andrea and her husband are retired and were willing to move here from Washington D.C. and come on board and join us at the ranch last year.”
Chrissy’s husband, Dave, has a full time computer job besides his work at the ranch.
“His role at the ranch is mainly behind the scenes, doing the office work and bookkeeping,” Chrissy said. “I’m the boots on the ground along with our amazing crew, taking care of the livestock and overseeing the guest side of the business.”
Opening the ranch to local guests isn’t the only new focus of the ranch. They also take interns and apprentices who want to get into ranching and continue to learn.
“The next step for these young people is to make a proposal to run their own business or some aspect of their business here,” Chrissy said. “This is helpful for young people who are working their way to buying their own land.”
“COVID-19 revealed a blind spot to us – that the ranch can be a great get-away for our local community," Chrissy said.
Badger Creek Ranch is east of Salida on Fremont County Road 2. Drive about 20 miles east on Chaffee County Road 175 (Ute Trail) for about 20 miles. Fremont County Road 53 branches off to the left at a fork in the road. Stay to the right, the Badger Creek Ranch is left one mile after the fork.
