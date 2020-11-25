Government offices in Chaffee County will close for the holidays on Thanksgiving, and several will also be closed Friday.
The City of Salida, the Town of Poncha Springs and Chaffee County’s offices will be all be closed both Thursday and Friday this week for the holiday.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Salida offices will be closed on Thursday, but reopen Friday with its regular hours to help guests.
Most state offices will be closed Friday because of furloughs.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Salida Ranger District will also be closed on the federal holiday before returning to business on Friday. Due to the pandemic, however, the office is closed to face-to-face contact so people are encouraged to call 719-539-3591 for help.
