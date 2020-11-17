Salida responds swiftly to mitigation steps

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to spike throughout the state, mitigation efforts to curb the spread of the virus are being put into effect statewide and locally and municipalities and businesses are scrambling to comply.
Gov. Jared Police encouraged municipalities and businesses to allow employees to work remotely wherever possible.
In a Sunday press release Polis stated, “Coloradans working remotely when possible will save lives. Every Coloradan needs to step up and do our part to keep our communities healthy and our economy running, and they include working from home whenever possible these next few weeks.”
Colorado Department of Public Health and environment data shows a seven-day moving average of more than 4,000 cases reported across the state per day.
The current seven-day positivity rate is more than 12 percent.
That means approximately 1 in 110 Coloradans are actively contagious.
Those numbers prompted Polis to encourage Colorado residents to increase efforts to reduce contact with other people, wear masks and stay at home if they are sick to stop transmission.
In Chaffee County, Monday saw the implementation of stricter guidelines as part of a mitigation plan submitted to the state by Chaffee County Public Health in response to the county’s increased 7 day case count and positivity rates.
Under the state’s color-coded dial of levels of precaution, Chaffee County has been operating in the yellow – concern level.
Friday new stricter guidelines were announced by CCPH to slow the county’s movement toward the orange – high risk level.
Response to the mitigation steps has been swift.
As of Monday Chaffee Combined Court was again closed to the public until further notice except for those who have a hearing currently scheduled and are unable to phone in.
All court business is being conducted by phone or Webex.
P.T Wood, Salida Mayor and owner of Wood’s High Mountain Distillery said his business is reevaluating strategies based on the new guidelines.
While indoor businesses have been operating at 50 percent capacity, the shift is back to 25 percent capacity.
Wood said he wasn’t sure yet what that meant for the distillery and tasting room where 11 people would be 25 percent.
“For us during the week, 11 people is more than we typically have, but for the weekend we have to understand what that means.”
Wood said his business hasn’t taken a big hit to COVID-19. He said they have had fewer customers coming into the distillery overall, but people seem to have been spending more money.
He said the governor allowing carry-out cocktails was a big help.
As far as keeping his employees safe, Wood said they’ve been really strict about masking and distancing.
He said they have hand wash stations set up and have been able to keep the front door of the business open with their high exchange fan which has kept air flow good. He said they are looking into HEPA filter options as well.
Keeping everybody healthy “is a real challenge,” Wood said. He said the greater number of transmissions in the workplace comes from employee to employee transmission rather than employee customer.
As far as working remotely, Wood said, “Not everybody has the luxury of working from home.” For those workers Wood said it is important to be really diligent.
Chaffee County Board of Commissioners Greg Felt, said the county has a range of jobs, many of which cannot be conducted remotely.
“You can’t be a building inspector or a sheriff’s deputy and work from home. A lot of essential functions are off the table,” he said.
Felt said some employees are able to work from home, but other county officials are working from the county building to be more accessible to each other.
He said the recent uptick in cases is a result of people relaxing their guard at work and in other more informal gatherings.
The relaxation of precautions and the resulting increase in cases has had an impact on the county’s contact tracers Felt said. “They can’t keep up with it.”
He said it is important for people to internalize, “Every situation counts. Every case we can eliminate counts.’
In his own business, ArkAnglers, Felt has steps in place to keep employees and customers safe including enforcement of the mask requirement and social distancing, customers follow in their own vehicle instead of traveling with the guide and customers are asked to take their own food, which used to be part of the guide service.
During the winter months the guide service is limited, he said, however they stillhave customers coming to the fly shop for equipment and supplies and Christmas shopping.
He said it is important the business community model precautions as a new social norm and embrace mitigation measures.
“The whole point apart from saving human life and suffering is to keep businesses open.”
Felt also credited the local public health department for the work they have done, saying they have forged ahead with a smile sometimes in the face of abuse for the mitigation measures in place.
Felt said the long term goal of mitigation and guidelines is to stay open and protect the most vulnerable populations so that “when we come out the other end of COVID-19 Chaffee County still looks like Chaffee County.”
