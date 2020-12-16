Council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance for the transfer and conveyance of property at the intersection of M and W. Third streets to the Chaffee Housing Trust during Salida’s meeting Tuesday.
The property will be used to create an affordable housing complex.
Council previously voted to rezone the area to medium density and vacate part of Crestone Avenue so it could be used in the development on Aug. 18.
The planning commission then approved, with conditions, a limited impact review for the six unit residential development Nov. 23.
Pursuant to council’s direction, the city attorney will ensure that the proper conditions, terms and agreements are recorded when the property is transferred from the city to the Chaffee Housing Trust.
This will ensure the timely construction of the residential units, for sale or rent to households earning at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income in perpetuity.
A second reading and public hearing on the ordinance will be at council’s regular meeting Jan. 5.
Council also filled citizen appointments to both the Public Art Commission and the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Council selected Martin Jolley, the lone applicant, to fill the final spot on the Public Art Commission, 6-0.
For the newly formed housing authority, council selected Eileen Rogers to serve a two year term on the authority’s board of directors, council member Jane Templeton to serve a one year term and city administrator Drew Nelson to serve as the alternate.
Two other applicants, Justin Veltri and Craig Nielson, were selected to represent the county on the board earlier in the day. Council approved the board members 5-0 with Templeton abstaining.
After a public hearing, council approved amending its budget with extra revenue coming in from COVID-19 and the CARES act. To legally spend that money, the city had to adjust its budget, which it did with a 6-0 vote.
Council also approved its 2021 fee schedule, 6-0. City Clerk Erin Kelley said the main differences were water and wastewater fee levels while some others that were no longer applicable were removed from the SteamPlant. Water fees will increase by 2.58 percent and wastewater fees will increase by 8.58 percent.
In other business, council discussed a Public Access Agreement with Kitson Holdings regarding the area on the south side of the Boathouse Cantina, but decided to continue the discussion at its regular meeting Jan. 19 so the city’s PROST (Parks, Recreation, Open Space, Trails) board can have a chance to review.
In essence, the agreement would replace the current easement agreement, transferring maintenance responsibility back to the owner, Kitson.
Bikers would also have to dismount through the section and smoking wouldn’t be allowed. The owner could put tables in the space as long as a six-foot wide walkway remained for public access.
“I’m giving you everything you need,” Ray Kitson said. “All I’m doing is making it safe.”
Council member Mike Pollock recommend continuing the discussion so The PROST board could review the agreement.
On a first reading, council approved 6-0 an ordinance to lease real property located at 232 G Street, by Safeway between Second Street and Third Street, to Rivian LLC for eight electric charging stations. The lease would entail a one-time $50,000 payment and another $2,700 to plant trees along the Monarch Spur trail.
In unfinished business, ordinance 2020-12 passed on a second reading following a public hearing, 6-0. The ordinance creates a process for addressing complaints alleging campaign finance law violations during city elections.
