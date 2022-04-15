Pregnancy Resource Center offers free limited ultrasound

Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., is now offering free limited ultrasound from six to 22 weeks of pregnancy.
Registered nurse Susie Hillegaswas trained by Wade Wilson with Rocky Mountain Life Foundation, and this service is available to anyone in the community who is six-22 weeks pregnant. Limited ultrasound means the test does not include growth measurement or gender determination.
Other services available at Salida Pregnancy Resource Center include free pregnancy tests and free limited STI (sexually transmitted infection) tests.
For an appointment call 719-539-7436 or visit salidapregnancycenter.com.
