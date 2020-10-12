Investigators have identified human remains discovered by hikers in an area near an abandoned mine in a remote location of western Saguache County on Oct. 2, according to a press release.
On Oct. 5, agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Saguache County Coroner conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death as well as further investigate the identity of the person.
Follow-up by members of the CBI’s Forensic Services Section were able to identify the person as Jesus R. Silva. Silva was born May 7, 1981 and was a recent resident of Mineral County.
At this time, foul play is not suspected, but further toxicology testing is being conducted. The body may have been in the area for approximately one year before being discovered last week.
The investigation remains ongoing.
