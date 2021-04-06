Monarch Community Outreach raised $7,500 during their recent raffle. Outreach president Susan Boucher said the event set a new fundraiser record for the charitable organization.
The drawing for prizes was held March 27, at Monarch Mountain.
Prizes and winners were:
• Townie bike from Absolute Bikes – Pam Townes.
• Liberty skis from Mount Shavano Ski & Snowboard Shop – Brent Hayworth.
• 2021-22 Monarch Season Pass from Monarch Mountain – Matthew Bernhardt.
• Three-day, two-night llama pack trip from Antero Llamas – Aaron White.
• His and hers ski jackets from Mountain Sports Haus – Catherine Rooney.
• 30-quart Canyon Cooler from Salida Mountain Sports – D.J. DeJong.
• Half-day Browns Canyon raft trip from Monumental Expeditions – Stacy Brooks.
• River rental package from Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center – Mike Sugaski.
• Half-day Browns Canyon Raft Trip from Independent Whitewater – Ande Yahr.
• Half-day Walk & Wade Fishing Trip The Next Eddy – Patty LaTaille.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will will go toward the organization’s efforts to help others in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.