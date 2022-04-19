Spencer Lacy won the men’s division of the Salida Pole Pedal Paddle race Sunday with a time of 3 hours, 10 minutes, 8 seconds.
The 150 people who competed in the race started on Monarch Pass, where they skied 7.3 miles downhill before switching to bikes and riding for 17 miles. The race concluded with a 6.2-mile kayak trip down the Arkansas River, ending in downtown Salida.
The win was Lacy’s second straight victory in the race. He said both the skiing and kayaking portions were more difficult than usual due to weather conditions and low water level.
Julie Mach won the women’s division with a time of 4:01:33, and Ben Preston won the men’s 40+ division with a time of 3:46:27.
In addition to individual competition, the event allowed racers to compete as a team in a relay-style race where each person did a separate part of the course. Absolutely Bad Fish won the men’s relay with a time of 3:26:38, and Killer Kittens won the women’s relay, clocking in at 4:24:50.
Public Enema No. 1 won the mixed relay for the fourth year in a row with a time of 3:30:47. Hannah Peyruse, the skier on the relay team, said the competition was tough but fun. She described the downhill ski as fast with lots of bumps and ice. The team members, Peyruse, J.D. Henderson and Neil Becwar, all work as nurses.
Alli Gober, event organizer, said the race went flawlessly, with no injuries and good weather. She said the event has seen an increase in participation every year since it began in 1999.
An after-party with presentation of awards followed the race at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida.
More than a dozen local businesses sponsored the event, and more than 50 volunteers helped out on the course. Gober said the race would not be possible without their help.
