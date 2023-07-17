County fair open class includes everyone

Competition at the Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo is not limited to 4-H and cowboys.
That winter cross-stitch pillow project or carpentry project might be worth sharing in the open class competition and could earn a ribbon for the effort.
Adults of all ages can get in on the fun in open class with a chance to put their talents and hobbies on display for others to appreciate.
Divisions include baking, canning, horticulture, floriculture, textiles, photography and fine art.
Each division is judged and ribbons are given out as well as small cash prizes donated by local businesses.
The open class work is shown in the south building of the fairgrounds along with the 4-H projects, which are judged separately.
Elsie Hopkins, a member of the Chaffee County Fair Board and organizer of the open class, said open class is an opportunity not only to share an art or craft with the public, but also a chance to “express who we are and what we do.”
She said it’s a chance for the public to not only show their uniqueness and ability, but to inspire others to take on a new skill or hobby.
Adult displays may also give younger people a chance to get new ideas about what they might be able to do.
Hopkins said open class is also a way to preserve and share some of our heritage in the same way the animal rearing and rodeo do in the arena.
“Besides,” Hopkins said, “older people like to compete too.”
Debbie Jackson, who has been involved with setup of the open class displays for several years and who has exhibited her crochet work and baking in the past, said it’s fun to see what everyone is doing.
“You get to show off what your talents are,” she said.
All of the open class items are put on display for public viewing.
Usually quilts are hung on the walls and smaller projects are hung on display racks or in cases.
Local talent has produced sculptures, paintings, photographs and needlework along with baked goods and canned and fresh vegetables, as well as flowers.
Entries run from beginner to professional in many divisions, and many divisions, such as pantry, baking and textiles, have multiple categories.
There are two age groups among adults, 18-54 and 55 and older.
For a full list of open class categories and rules, visit chaffeecountyfair.com and click on the virtual fair guide. The open class rules begin on page 16.
Most open class items will be received from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Perishable items such as baked goods and horticulture and floriculture items will be received from 8-9 a.m. Monday.
