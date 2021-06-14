Equity markets gave up early gains but managed to finish slightly higher Friday.
There were no major headline catalysts behind today’s move, with the market’s willingness to shrug off higher inflation representing the key theme this week.
Global markets finished largely to the upside as well. The financials and technology sectors were leaders as defensives trailed, signaling a slightly positive cyclical tone in a day that otherwise lacked conviction.
Treasury yields were little changed today, but the 10-year benchmark rate has come down notably in recent days as inflation fears moderated.
The price of crude oil was up $0.51 or 0.73 percent at $70.80 and the spot price of gold was down $18 or -0.94 percent to $1,878.60.
Fiscal policy was back in the spotlight amid reports that a bipartisan Senate group has reached an agreement on an infrastructure bill. This is simply a proposal – not legislation – but does signal that there is some space for compromise when it comes to infrastructure spending.
This roughly $1 trillion version does not include tax increases as a way to finance additional spending, instead proposing a hike in the gas tax as a revenue generator.
We’re not convinced this agreement will sufficiently appease the White House or garner enough broad support across the Senate, but it does signal an ongoing willingness to pursue infrastructure spending as a means to deliver ongoing fiscal support to this recovery.
Regardless, we think the bulk of the fiscal boost (stimulus checks) is behind us, and consumer spending will be the primary driver along the economic path ahead.
The combination of encouraging economic data – specifically the ongoing improvement in the labor market as signaled by the latest decline in jobless claims – alongside renewed optimism around the Fed’s ability to maintain its accommodative policy stance, provided a somewhat positive trajectory heading into the weekend. We don’t think bouts of Fed-induced anxiety have been taken off the table, however. We expect discussions around the Fed’s timeline to begin tapering its bond purchases to grab the spotlight this summer.
While we don’t think inflation will follow a 1970s-style spike, we do think the market may be a bit too complacent about the recalibration toward the phase in which the Fed begins to let its foot off the accelerator.
It shouldn’t be lost, however, that the inflation risk is a function of a strong economy, which we think provides plenty of gas in this bull market’s tank.
