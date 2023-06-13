A public hearing on the Salida School District proposed budget for the coming school year will be conducted from 4:30-5 p.m. today at the administration conference room, 627 Oak St.
The budget is on file and available for public inspection at the administration building.
The public hearing will be followed by a work session regarding the collective bargaining team.
The board will then hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m., at which time it will consider adoption of the 2023-2024 budget.
The public hearing and the regular meeting will be in person and will also be available for viewing on the Salida School District’s YouTube channel.
