Going “back to school” has never had such significant meaning as it has for parents in recent months. The decision to send their kids to school, or keep them home and participate in remote learning, has been hard, exhausting and stressful.
Whatever “back to school” looks like for your family, the importance of maintaining the health and safety of your children has not changed. Here are a few areas to think about this fall as your kids return to the world of learning.
Well-Child Checks
In previous years, back to school meant a trip to your doctor for a well-child visit or a sports physical.
Though getting to the doctor may feel more challenging this year, well-child visits are still an essential part of back to school.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a visit to the doctor every year until a child is 18 (and more frequently younger than age 3).
At your well-child check, be sure to mention any concerns you have about your child’s health and development, ask about immunizations, and if your child is under the age of 6, ask your doctor if they need to be screened and tested for lead poisoning.
Immunizations
Immunizations are typically done at well-child visits, so if you’ve fallen behind because of COVID restrictions, it’s important to catch back up.
A world without vaccines is not one we want to live in.
Children receive vaccines frequently up until kindergarten, then get another batch when entering sixth grade and going off to college.
In between those times it’s important to check in with your doctor to see if your child is missing any of the necessary doses.
Influenza vaccine
We don’t know what COVID will look like this fall, but a bad COVID season on top of a bad flu season is not something we want to see.
If you’ve ever been on the fence about getting a flu shot, this is the year to get one.
The flu shot is safe and effective. Even during years where the flu shot is less effective, it still helps prevent severe influenza disease, including reducing hospitalization rates.
The vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older and should be available in September or October.
Screen Time
Both in-person and remote learning will put kids in front of a screen a lot more than normal, especially children in elementary and older.
Most school aged children will have a device from the school to facilitate remote learning.
Family rules, such as limiting when, where, or for how long, should still apply to a school issued device.
Consider having children use, and charge, their device in a family area so adults can provide supervision and the device doesn’t interrupt sleep.
Healthy Eating
A nutritious diet helps kids learn and move their bodies in a way that enhances their development.
Children, just like adults, should aim to make half their plate fruits and vegetables, while adding in lean protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to the other half.
Snacks should also be more complex and nutrient dense, such as nuts and fruit or veggies with hummus.
Also be on the look-out for sugar. Sugar is hidden everywhere, and children ages 2 to 18 should have 25 grams of added sugar or less per day.
Granola bars, cereals, and yogurt can be surprisingly high in sugar, so check your labels.
Sleep
Sleep is a vital part of the mental and physical health of school-aged children. Regular sleep deprivation can lead to difficult behaviors and health problems—irritability, difficulty concentrating, hypertension, obesity, headaches, and depression.
Children who get enough sleep have a healthier immune system, and better school performance, behavior, memory and mental health.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, school-aged children need 9-12 hours of sleep per night.
Here are some suggestions to help your child get more and better sleep: Make sleep a family priority and set a good example. Keep a regular routine. Make sure children are getting fun and interesting physical activity each day, whether that is scheduled sports or just playing outside. Keep electronic screens out of bedrooms and avoid electronic screens 60 minutes before going to bed.
COVID-19
Precautions
COVID-19 has changed the world, including just about every aspect of children going back to school.
Our schools have put in tremendous effort to keep our kids safe while in the school building, but the reality is that the success of schools depends on the success of our community.
Wearing masks, washing hands, staying home when sick, getting tested, socializing outdoors and reducing our personal interactions are vital to the success of our schools.
Emily Anderson, CCPH, RN, is a public health nurse at Chaffee County Public Health.
