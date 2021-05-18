The 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office filed formal charges Monday in the case of Barry Morphew, 53, who stands accused of the death of his wife Suzanne.
The charges all date back to May 9, 2020, the day before Suzanne Morphew was reported missing from the family home near Maysville.
Charges in the case now include: First degree murder – after deliberation, a Class 1 Felony; tampering with a deceased human body, a Class 3 Felony; tampering with physical evidence – destroy, a class 6 Felony; Dangerous weapon – possession, a Class 5 Felony; and attempt to influence a public servant, a Class 4 felony.
Denver trial attorneys Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen of Eytan Nielsen, LLC took over as Morphew’s defense counsel as of Monday.
Morphew is to appear in court at 4 p.m May 27 for a status conference on his case.
