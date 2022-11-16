Second time this year state record breached

Matt Smiley lifts the new state brook trout record caught Oct. 8 by the anlger. The fish lost some of its color after a long hike down from the mountain lake where it was caught.

 Courtesy photo

Only five months after Colorado Parks and Wildlife certified a new state record brook trout for the first time in 75 years, the record was again reestablished by Matt Smiley of Lake City.

Smiley caught an 8-pound, 9-ounce brookie on Oct. 8 from Waterdog Lake, located on the east side of Lake City in Hinsdale County within the Uncompahgre National Forest.

