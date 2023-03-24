by Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
An uphill battle leads to a rewarding ride down, as demonstrated by Salida High School senior Rowynn Slivka.
Although Slivka has several passions, including mountain biking, rafting and psychedelic-style acrylic painting, skiing is where her passion is strongest and what she is known for, she said.
A native Salidan, Slivka has been skiing for as long as she can remember and racing for the last decade. “Skiing is kind of my whole life,” she said. “I could talk for days and days about skiing.”
Her journey as a speedy skier has been far from easy, however. While Slivka spent two years on Monarch Race Team, she soon transferred to a club team in Leadville and later additionally became a part of the Leadville Panthers racing team, all of which were a 1½-hour drive from Salida.
The drive, she said, was draining, and she sometimes had burnouts, but she always found a way to do it, thanks to her mom, Shelly Trojanovich, driving her. “It’s just me and her. She drives me all over the state,” Slivka said.
Salida doesn’t have an outlet for her level of racing, Slivka said. Currently she is the only one on the Leadville club team, Cloud City Mountain Sports, who has not graduated and moved on, her friend Gwen Ramsey having graduated last year. All her teammates ski through Colorado High School Activities Association.
On the club team, Slivka trains in Loveland under private instructor Bill Gooch, who used to coach the Panthers until he retired three years ago.
Not a lot of high schools provide access to sports such as mountain biking and skiing, she said, and she also appreciates her biking coach Rob Kelley supporting her in both sports.
Skiing competitively takes a lot of dedication, she said. “There comes a point where you have to decide to keep going to a higher level or quit.”
A shin injury from slipping out of the gates three years ago put a damper on her practicing, but it wasn’t enough to take her out of the sport. Otherwise, Slivka has had good luck on the slopes injury-wise.
There was a short time when Slivka and Ramsey discussed moving to a bigger club team to advance beyond the high school level with better support and training. “It’s kind of implied on a lot of those bigger teams that once you become a U18 you’re expected to switch from SYNC racing (high school level) to FIS racing (college level),” she said.
This change would have been expensive and a lot of work plus time-consuming for the drive, Slivka said. With Gooch’s support, they found ways to still race for Leadville while getting the extra training. “It was worth it,” she said.
It was hard for her Leadville high school team to support her racing outside of CHSAA, she said, but they have been very supportive and made it impossible for her to quit by finding ways for her to practice.
Slivka participated in the U14 and U16 Rocky/Central Junior Championships at ages 14 and 15 and went to state in all eight years of middle and high school. One memorable accomplishment for her was getting to compete in the NASTAR Championships in 2015 after qualifying by winning bronze in Leadville’s Cooper Cup race that year.
Most recently, Slivka placed ninth in the U.S. Western National High School Championships. Chosen to compete from the top 12 girls in Colorado, she was among 58 participants and had a slalom time of 2 minutes, 16.60 seconds.
Her best ever time, 2:03.16 combining runs, placed her in fourth at a home meet this year at Cooper Mountain.
Following high school, Slivka is looking at colleges along the Pacific Coast and is interested in studying psychology. Skiing scholarships are often limited at colleges, but she is still applying for some, she said. She currently has her eye on the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.
In her time as an athlete, Slivka said, looking back on her previous mindset, she wishes she had an understanding of the sport as something that made her happy as opposed to only gaining higher levels. “I’ve learned that if I lose, that’s not it. As long as I’m enjoying what I’m doing, I don’t ever have to be ‘done.’”
