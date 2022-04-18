Construction on Lane 6 between Mosca and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve will impact traffic around the national park throughout the summer.
Approximately 16 miles long, the route is an east-west connector between Colo. 17 and Colo. 150. It provides access to Great Sand Dunes, San Luis State Wildlife Area, Zapata Falls, Bureau of Land Management lands and Forest Service lands, a press release stated.
The project will eliminate through access on Lane 6 from May 15 to Sept. 1. The project is divided into east and west sections and each section will experience full closure of both lanes 24 hours per day during some periods. When closures occur, visitors to Great Sand Dunes should avoid Lane 6 and detour south to U.S. 160.
Lane 6 will be completely open May 27 through June 5 to provide access for travelers for the Memorial Day weekend.
For information on how the project will impact travel to Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, contact the visitor center at 719-378-6395 during visitor center operating hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For information on impact on travel to other businesses, contact Alamosa County Road & Bridge at 719-589-6262 during operating hours, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For general information on the construction project, visit https://highways.dot.gov/federal-lands/projects/co/lane-6.
Great Sand Dunes and Alamosa County will provide updates through the county and park’s Twitter accounts, @GreatSandDunes, @Alamosa_County using #Lane6NUpdates.
