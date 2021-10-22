Chaffee County Running Club will host the 21st annual Two Turkey Relay Nov. 6 at Riverside Park.
Registration will be from 9-9:30 a.m., and teams will be picked at 9:30 a.m.
The mostly-for-fun, two-person relay was originated by the late Don Breece and continued by the club in his honor, according to a press release.
The first team member will run a 2-mile road loop on CRs 175, 176 and 177, then tag their partner, who will then run the same loop.
Cost for entry is $3 for club members and $5 for nonmembers.
Anyone who is capable of running continuously for 2 miles is encouraged to enter.
Two-minute handicaps are given to all females, anyone 13 or younger and anyone 60 or older.
The club is also looking for volunteers to bake pies or any other baked goods as prizes.
Due to COVID-19, the club asks those who are sick or have been asked to quarantine to refrain from participating.
Those interested in donating a pie or who have questions can contact Kristy at kristy_falcon@hotmail.com.
