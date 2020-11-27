While Columbine Manor staff are working on holiday programs and activities for residents, they are always looking for more help and input from the public.
“We had a lot of activities back in the spring,” Courtney Price, Columbine’s activities director, said. “The hospital put on a parade, the Boys & Girls Club came by, the Salida Circus put on a show and there was more.”
Price said they were great, and they’d love to have more interaction like of that between the public and their residents, like maybe a group that would come by for caroling.
Columbine is running their “adopt-a-grandparent” program again this year, and said they have had outstanding donations so far, and Christmas gifts for the residents have been covered.
What they are looking for help with is ways to interact with the residents remotely, either from outside their windows or via the computer.
Price said the residents also love to receive greeting cards, especially from kids.
“We are dealing with people who have been isolated for eight months,” Amy Gaidies, Columbine Manor’s new executive director, said. “They are bored. We do all we can to lift their spirits. More then ever this year, we want to focus on trying to engage them, occupy their minds and feed their souls a little bit.”
If there were a local classic car group that would like to do a drive by, Gaidies said, it was something the residents would be interested in.
Gaidies said that Columbine has been taking serious steps to prevent another COVID-19 outbreak at their facility.
“We haven’t had a positive test, staff or resident, since May,” she said. “We are being very proactive, and testing every week. We keep it on the forefront of our minds every day.”
Gaidies said that staff has been “super dedicated” to keeping the virus out, even making changes to their private lives after work.
“We are working hard to do the right thing,” Gaidies said.
