Exchange students find ups and downs in Salida

International students, from left, Abel Greger, 16, Yi Hsiang Tseng, 16, and Caetano Figueireda, 17, show their Spartan pride at Salida High School. The youths hail from Germany, Taiwan and Brazil, respectively, and are visiting Salida for the school year.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Thanksgiving with their host families will be a new experience for three young men currently attending Salida High School. 

Yi Hsiang “Sean” Tseng, 16, of Taipei, Taiwan, Caetano Figueireda,  17, of Assis, Brazil, and Abel Greger, 16, of Munich, Germany, are spending the academic year as juniors at SHS, improving their English and learning more about American culture.

