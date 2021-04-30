All registrations are full for GARNA’s recycling event this Saturday at Marvin Park in Salida.
At the beginning of the month, Angel of Shavano Recycling stopped its recycling service within the county.
GARNA Executive Director Dominique Naccarato said Saturday’s event “is just meant to be a bandaid, not a solution.”
For those who were not able to secure a spot, Naccarato said, “Please sign up for one of the three curbside services that are now available throughout the county. Shamrock Disposal Services will start providing recycling on June 1.”
Chaffee County Waste and Waste Management are the other two local providers.
Originally, Saturday’s event did not require registrations.
Upon announcing the recycling event, Naccarato said her organization noticed quite a bit of “buzz on social media.”
“We realized we were not going to have enough space,” she said.
GARNA’s event is made possible through Chaffee County Waste, which will be providing a 30 yard roll off.
She said this size dumpster is not large enough to meet the estimated turnout, thus explaining the need to organize and limit the number of users through an online registration system.
Naccarato said GARNA spread the word about the registration requirement through recent press releases and via the organization’s email notification list.
A press release was received by The Mountain Mail Friday.
To help cover the cost of the system, each registrant was required to pay $1 for registration for a specific time frame.
Registrants will be able to leave behind No. 1-7 plastics, aluminum, glass and cardboard.
Items don’t need to be presorted; however, items should not be in plastic bags and need to be clean and dry.
Another recycling event on Saturday will be for electronics, courtesy of Sustainable Salida, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Salida Business Alliance and Salida.
The event for Chaffee County residents will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Marvin Park.
Registration is not required.
Items that will be accepted for free include stoves, ovens, microwave ovens, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, computers and monitors, electronic devices that plug in or run on batteries and vehicle batteries.
There’s a $25 fee for televisions.
