Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 received 97 essays from Salida Middle School students for this year’s Patriot’s Pen essay contest, more than any other year.
This year’s winners and those moving on to the district competition were announced Wednesday at the school.
This year’s theme was “How Can I Be a Good American?”
Members of the VFW presented the first-place award at the post level to Lilyanne Beck, who also received a $150 prize.
Lexi Hartman was awarded second place and a $100 prize.
Third place and a check for $50 went to Avery Reeder.
All three are in eighth grade.
Honorable mentions went to eighth-graders Henry Palka, Nora Paschall, Creede Phillips and Pace DeLarne. Each of them also received a check for $25.
Each of the seven students’ essays will head to the district level competition.
One district winner will then advance to the national level and compete for a $5,000 first prize.
VFW No. 3820 quartermaster Glenn Mallory said the high participation level at the middle school was due to the work of SMS English teacher Amy Tressler, who received a special award in appreciation for her support of the essay contest.
At the high school level, this year’s Voice of Democracy essay contest winner was Araya Rodrigues, who also received a prize of $250.
Rodriguez was the only local entrant in the high school competition this year at the post level.
Her essay on this year’s theme, “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” will advance to the district level.
District-level winners whose essays move on to the national level compete for a $30,000 first prize scholarship.
How can I be a
good American?
by Lilyanne Beck
First, let’s define the word “American.” American means a resident or citizen of the United States. What is the United States? Well, the United States is a country, where all men and women have more freedoms and liberties than any other place. How is the United States ranked as one of the best countries in our world today? By having multiple great Americans in our country. But, what do you need to become a good American?
Well, to be a good American, people need to actively participate within their group, community or town. Most of the athletic coaches I train with are just normal citizens, wanting to help a group of people do something together they all love. People who are actively participating are very good examples to those who watch. These amazing people are overall great leaders, and help keep those who stray from the topic in check. Active participants are proficient with larger groups of people, and can still function with the correct clarity, making another quality of a good leader.
What else do we need to be a good American? Fearlessness and inspiration. Americans pride themselves for living and being the home of the brave. I consider my dad a very fearless person. He always has a second plan and inspires me to always try as hard as I can. These people easily follow through with whatever plans were originally made, getting to the main goal, while still being able to adjust along the way.
Above and overall, a good American is loyal. People who transpire loyalty are all for their country, and ready to defend it. I have multiple family members who have served in the military, and many who are serving right now. Even now, my family is still loyal to this country. Being loyal means you are constantly helping, teaching, and generally being a leader to others. There is no possible way people could’ve created the United States unless they had leaders loyal to the country and what it believed in, as many examples of these people are recorded throughout our history.
Here we are, at again the first question: How can I be a good American? To shortly answer that, a good American is actively participating, supportive, inspirational, fearless and loyal. These qualities make great leaders, and even better people. That is how people can be good Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.