Phillip Sterling and Greg Kenny are the new owners of Hylton Lumber.
The Salida business was established 54 years ago in 1967 by Picie Hylton in a small, single building called the Mill and Cabinet Shop. Over the years it has grown to cover 2.3 acres of its own property plus another 1.7 acres leased from the City of Salida.
Former owners of the business were employees when Picie Hylton died on Jan. 6, 1997. Since he had no immediate family, he left the business to his 15 employees. The five remaining original employees are Roy Abbott, general manager; Sharon Adams, Ves Guilliford, Bill Eckiss and John Sterle. Sterle has retired, but the others plan to stay on indefinitely. Guilliford has been there 41 years, Adams and Eckiss 31 years and Abbott 26 years. Sterle worked there for 24 years.
“The new owners will bring about a good change,” Abbott said. “They are super smart and have refreshing ideas.
Hylton Lumber currently has 16 employees plus the five owners.
The new owners aren’t new to Salida. Sterling owns Amigo Motor Lodge on U.S. 50 and Kenny owns the Sherman Building on First Street.
“This is our next venture to move to Salida permanently,” Kenny said. “We saw a good business opportunity and we will contribute to it.”
Kenny is from Evergreen and Sterling is from Fort Worth, Texas.
Putting the customer first has always been a tradition at Hylton Lumber, and the new owners plan to keep it that way.
“We have no plans to change, and we’re trying to improve and leverage the culture they created for us,” Sterlng said.
Kenny said all of the employees are staying and two more will be added, one of whom is Tom Clark, who will be general manager. He starts in August.
“We plan to make it an even healthier business than it already is,” Kenny said. “We look forward to meeting our customers and welcome ideas on improvement.”
Business hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.