Alan Brown, president, and Jon Fritz, vice president of Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, spoke to Salida City Council during Monday’s work session about the possibility of an ice rink in Salida.
In November 2019 the city and the association entered a memorandum of understanding, and the city paid $40,000 to build an ice rink in Salida. Working with the Parks and Recreation Department, an outdoor rink was considered and even tried for one day at Centennial Park, but the shading requirements needed for a more permanent rink were too expensive.
Since that time, Fritz said, the association has acquired $800,000 in equipment, basically everything needed to build a permanent rink, including refrigeration units.
“We have everything we need except the land and a roof,” he said. “Temporary is a challenge because of all of the equipment. We would like to set up at a permanent location, if possible. We could start with a shade over the rink and then enclose it later, but we’d like to find a place to set everything up.”
Brown said that with a permanent location, Salida could start a youth hockey league, several of which already exist in towns around Salida. Gunnison and Crested Butte, Brown said, have four rinks already.
In their slide show to the council, they said more than 650,000 kids participated nationwide in the 2020 youth hockey season, and Colorado has the highest number of youth participating in states west of the Mississippi River.
They presented a cost study based on rinks in Gunnison and Alamosa and estimated building a facility would cost $2.2 million, and annual operating expenses, including personnel, maintenance and utilities, would cost $195,000 per year.
Brown said they would like to work with Salida, but they have been talking with representatives from both Chaffee County and Poncha Springs, plus private landowners, about the possibility of a permanent location for an ice rink.
In other business, Public Works Director David Lady presented information on upgrading city streetlights with solar-powered lamps, based on recommendations from Clanton and Associates.
Two options were presented: Greenshine and ClearWorld. Greenshine uses a pole-mounted solar panel with a side-mounted battery, while ClearWorld wraps its pole in solar panels and has an internal battery.
Brandon Renouf with Clanton and Associates said Greenshine is slightly cheaper, but ClearWorld offers upgrade options, like Wi-Fi and closed-circuit television. Both types of lamps could be run by Bluetooth from an app on a smartphone.
“Greenshine is cheaper on paper, but not by a significant amount,” Renouf said. “ClearWorld also has a lower temperature operating range, which could be important in Salida.”
Lady suggested a phased approach, using the upcoming Oak Street improvements as a trail project.
In connection with the discussion of new streetlights, Dani Robin with the Sangre de Cristo Dark Skies Initiative spoke to the council.
She said the group is hoping to develop the largest dark sky area, running from Chaffee County south to the New Mexico border, covering eight counties.
She said while Salida met some Dark Skies recommendations in the land use code, other improvements could be made to become fully compliant.
Council also heard from representatives from the Extraordinary Teen Council on issues of mental health concerns of local high school students, as well as creating more options for teens, like a teen area during FIBArk or teen-taught classes for hobby interests.
Envision representatives gave their annual report on the wildfire protection plan, with 428 acres of fire mitigation, including 233 private acres and 21.3 acres around the city, already completed.
