Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved two contracts, one for rapid COVID-19 testers and another for a trailer for Chaffee County Public Health, during a special meeting Thursday.
Both items had come up on the agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday, but due to some questions about the testing equipment, they decided to hold a special meeting to receive clarification on those questions.
The county agreed to lease five test analysis units from Abbot Rapid DX. The county will only pay for the tests, with a minimum of 4,800, which will cost about $41 each. The funds will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director, said the units could also be used to test for flu and strep, with different tests.
The county approved Health Incident Trailer purchase, from the JHB Group.
Carlstrom said she and her team were looking at something like this trailer before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a great way for public health to increase their capacity locally, going out and testing in the community,” Carlstrom said. “It’s like having a mobile clinic and with its refrigeration capability we can also use it for vaccinations.”
The trailer is a little over 25 feet long and 8½ feet wide.
The cost will of the trailer will be either $90,363.56, if the county pays 50 percent of the cost when it’s ordered, or $92,081.12 if they pay when it is completed. The county approved up to $100,000 for the trailer.
The trailer will be built and delivered approximately 120 days after it is ordered.
“There are other ways we may use it in the future that we haven’t even thought of yet,” Carlstrom said. “We are just trying to be as creative as possible to supply public health resources in the county.
“This will also complement our emergency management department for future catastrophes.”
