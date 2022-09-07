The annual Monarch Crest Crank bike ride, a fundraiser for The Alliance, will begin for the 24th time at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Riverside Park.
Shuttles will take cyclists to the top of Monarch Pass, where the 25-mile ride begins.
The route follows the Continental Divide above treeline for several miles before dropping thousands of vertical feet into the valleys. Most challenging are the first 10 miles on high-elevation single-track. At the top of Marshall Pass, riders can choose from two routes down to the shuttles. One is the Silver Creek Single-track, which is steeper, rockier and more advanced, and the other is the less technical Marshall Pass Road, originally a railroad route.
The ride typically takes three to five hours and is followed by a post-ride party at Riverside Park that is open to the public. Lunch will be provided by Kalamatapit Catering and Moonlight Pizza, and Tres Litros Beer Co. will supply beverages, including soft drinks. The band Rusty Lungs will provide music.
An organization devoted to helping victims of sexual and domestic abuse, The Alliance will use the proceeds for victim counseling, legal services, alternate housing and educational outreach with the community.
Event coordinator Becki Rupp said Crest Crank was conceived by Kim Bouldin, a staff member of The Alliance at the time. A lover of biking, Bouldin wanted a fundraiser that would also involve the community.
Last year Crest Crank raised about $40,000 for the Alliance, and organizers hope to make more this year.
Besides the $95 registration fee, riders are encouraged to raise at least $100 more from other donors. Those who raise at least $222 by Sept. 9 are eligible to win prizes, including gear from Oveja Negra, a Natural Grocers goodie bag, a variety of gift cards and a cruiser bike from Salida Bike Company.
Both this year and last Crest Crank reached it 100-rider cap, although a waiting list for this year is still available until Sept. 16.
