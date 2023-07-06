Southern Chaffee County
Weather in the Salida area will be sunny today with a breezy south southeast wind 15-20 mph becoming 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. There is a 10 percent chance of rain.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a breezy west wind 15-20 mph becoming east southeast 5-10 mph, gusting up to 30 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers. High will be 88, low around 57.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Breezy southeast wind 5-10 mph will become west 15-25 mph in the afternoon.
It will be mostly clear Saturday night with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. West wind 15-24 mph will become west 5-10 mph after midnight, gusting up to 40 mph. High will be 87, low around 54.
Sunny Sunday will be breezy with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a north northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. High will be 91, low about 55.
Northern Chaffee County
It will be sunny in Buena Vista today with a southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Breezy, west wind 15-20 mph will become south 5-10 mph in the evening. High will be 83, low around 49.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a south southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-25 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 35 mph. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
There will be a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight Saturday. It will be mostly clear with a west wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. High wil be 83, low 46.
Sunny Sunday with a breezy west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a west wind 10–15 mph becoming north after midnight. High will be 86, low around 47.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be sunny on Monarch Pass today with a west wind 15-20 mph increasing to 25-30 mph after noon, gusting to 45 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy and windy with a west wind 20-30 mph becoming northeast 5-10 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. High will be 64, low around 41.
Saturday will be sunny with a southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers before midnight. High will be 64, low around 41.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy, becoming mostly clear overnight. High will be 67, low 43.
Northern San Luis Valley
The Great Sand Dunes National Park will be breezy today with a south southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-25 mph after noon, gusts up to 40 mph and 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. East wind 5-10 mph will become west southwest 20-30 mph. High will be 86, low around 51.
It will be mostly clear Saturday night with a west southwest wind 15-25 mph becoming east 5-10 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 86, low 49.
Sunday will be sunny, with a southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west northwest 10-15 mph after noon.
It will be mostly clear Sunday night with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Northeast wind 10-15 mph. High will be 89, low around 51.
