Hospital donates firefighting equipment

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently donated retired firefighting equipment to the Colorado Mountain College Leadville campus for use in the college’s fire science program and Fire Academy.
The hospital donated six Scott self-contained breathing apparatuses, six Scott air masks, six Scott voice amplifiers and 12 carbon fiber air bottles, a press release reported.
