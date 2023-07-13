Real estate trends in Chaffee County show a slight decrease in housing prices

As more and more people moved to Chaffee County over the past few years, a seller’s market took hold, causing prices of most properties to rise steeply.
However, in recent months the market has begun to change back into a buyer’s market model, Jeff Post, owner of First Colorado Land Office, said. “It’s a buyer’s market, but it’s an odder buyer’s market than what I’ve ever seen,” Post said.
Post said the reason is the way offers on houses are coming in. Some houses are sitting on the market for a long time, leading to their prices being decreased, something that is standard in a buyer’s market. However, there are also houses that are getting multiple offers at a time, something much more typical of a seller’s market.
This somewhat hybrid market is something that Susan Dempsey Hughes, owner of Pinon Real Estate Group, also has noticed. “It was such a strong seller’s market a year ago, and we haven’t quite settled into a buyer’s market yet,” Hughes said about where the market is right now.
Despite prices being at an all-time high in Chaffee County at the moment, with the market stabilizing, these prices have begun to decrease slowly, Post said. He mentioned he has observed about a 15 percent decrease in prices in the last year after they reached a high in June 2022.
Post said prices decreasing now does not mean they will continue to decrease indefinitely, but it is very likely that prices will level off and stabilize in the near future.
However, with an election coming in the next year, the housing market has the potential to become more destabilized – temporarily.
“A lot of times things kinda get a bit shaky during election years,” Post said. However, both Post and Dempsey-Hughes said the market will likely not become too volatile and should stay relatively the same as what it has been in the last year.
With more houses being built in Chaffee County, there does not seem to be a downward trend in prices related to increased housing. However, there is a trend that indicates these houses, despite their high cost, are a good sign for the county.
“Newer houses will be more expensive but will be a good thing for the market as a whole,” Dempsey-Hughes said. “It means people still see the positives of living here.”
Justin Burns of JM Burns Construction said, “I think it’s a transitional period as the economy changes.”
Burns said his company is building more houses and apartments in Salida that are being rented out, something Burns has seen an increase of opportunities for. “There are definitely more rental opportunities than there have been,” he said.
Jess and Josh Smith, Salida, recently sold property and bought a home within the span of a few months. High emergency medical bills after the birth of their first son forced the family to make some hard decisions in 2017. They sold two homes they owned to pay the bills and then bought the vacant land with plans to build on it in the future.
Jess explained that, as new business owners, they needed to have two years of ownership under their belt before they could qualify for a mortgage. They hit that milestone in 2020. “It was impossible for us to afford to build,” Jess said.
Meanwhile they were living in the downtown area, close to parks and other amenities. Jess said they decided they didn’t want to move to Little River Ranch and started to explore the possibilities of selling the land to buy a house closer to downtown.
She said they worked with Lindsay Sutton-Stephens with HomeSmart Preferred Realty to list their vacant land. “We had a great offer on it less than 24 hours from another local family,” Jess said, “so best-case scenario for us all around.”
Since the sale was land only, Jess said it was much easier than the buying aspect. The hardest part in all of this was “the decision making around what would be best” for their family.
“Ultimately, though, the security of a fixed cost of housing is a big peace of mind, and the opportunity for our kids to have a childhood home is something that is really meaningful to Josh and I,” she said.
Jess added that this year marks 100 years of her family living in Salida. Both of her parents grew up here.
The demand on new houses and rentals shows that Chaffee County is still growing and the demand for property will still be there for sellers, even if the market continues to trend into being a buyer’s market.
